Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Debuts Micronutrient Deficiency Panels

Quest Diagnostics DGX recently introduced 13 blood tests designed to evaluate micronutrient deficiencies, enabling people to determine if they are lacking certain vitamins and minerals required to maintain optimal health. These panels are now available for consumer purchase exclusively on questhealth.com.

The recent development underscores the company’s dedication to offering accessible, personalized and consumer-driven health insights that can make a meaningful difference in daily lives. Quest Diagnostics has priced these tests between $65 and $299 and is set to launch more tests in the coming weeks.

Relevance of the Tests

Micronutrients are essential vitamins and minerals that are vital for well-being and disease prevention, but deficiencies can commonly be caused by food allergies and dietary restrictions, certain prescription medications or chronic health conditions. At least one in three Americans are at risk of nutrient deficiencies.

Nearly 48.6% of people are observed to have used at least one prescription drug in the past 30 days, while 60% of Americans live with at least one chronic disease. Research has linked both prescription medication and chronic health conditions with potential treatment-induced or disease-state-induced micronutrient deficiencies, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the global shift toward greater agency and ownership of personal health. More specifically, these have prompted many consumers to explore factors impacting their overall well-being, and many have become more engaged in managing their health. With the introduction of the new micronutrient panels, questhealth.com strives to help individuals identify and seek answers to nutritional concerns as they continue working toward living a proactive, healthy lifestyle.

More on the News

Quest Diagnostics’ new 13 micronutrient deficiency panels are the first consumer-initiated blood-draw tests specifically designed to cater to those who may have insufficient nutrient intake due to certain health factors. These include dietary restrictions influenced by certain food allergies to milk, soy, eggs, tree nuts and prescription medications (such as oral contraceptives, proton pump inhibitors, diuretics and Corticosteroids) and chronic health conditions (including Celiac disease and thyroid disorders).

Last year, the company launched the Vitamin & Nutrition lab test category with a broad range of diet-specific nutrient deficiency tests, especially targeting consumers who follow vegetarian/vegan, high-protein, high-fat and low-carb diet lifestyles. These tests provide an opportunity to better understand if their diets are meeting their unique nutritional needs.

Industry Prospects

Per a Market Research Future report, the vitamin test market was valued at $0.52 billion in 2023 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.3% by 2032. Increasing consumer awareness of the relevance of vitamin testing for overall health and well-being, as well as growing demand for individualized nutrition and health solutions, is a key market driver.

Recent Developments

A recent study by Quest Diagnostics and the University of Alabama found gaps in adherence to guideline-based laboratory testing and treatment of pregnant women for two of the most prevalent sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in the United States. This can potentially have serious consequences on maternal and newborn health.

According to researchers, improved adherence to existing recommendations, harmonization of guidelines across agencies as well as updated recommendations for STI testing are crucial to ensuring that mothers and newborns in the United States receive medically appropriate testing and treatment.

Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of the company have rallied 22.2% compared with the industry’s rise of 12%.

