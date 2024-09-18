News & Insights

Commodities

Queensland's New Coal Royalties Law Ruffles Feathers

September 18, 2024 — 12:20 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle De La Cruz for Investing News Network ->

The Queensland Resources Council is speaking out against a recently passed coal royalties bill, saying that it hurts the Australian state's competitiveness and creates risks for its economic security.

Passed on September 12, the bill "safeguards progressive coal royalty tiers from (the Liberal National Party's) tax cuts," according to a statement released by Queensland's Labor Party government.

Explanatory notes indicate that the bill is designed to protect against the modification or removal of progressive coal royalties. David Crisafulli, leader of the opposition, has indicated these actions could be taken should his party form the government in Queensland in the future. Other members of parliament have echoed these comments.

"Without the change proposed in this Bill, modification or removal of progressive coal royalties could occur without adequate public or parliamentary scrutiny," the explanatory notes read. The bill will force any future decrease in coal royalty taxes to be legislated, making it harder for future governments that wish to make changes.

Speaking about royalties at a Queensland Resources Council lunch earlier this year, Crisafulli reportedly told mining companies, "What we take to the election at the end of this year you will be able to take to the bank."

The Queensland Resources Council said the state has the highest coal royalty tax rate in the world, a situation that is damaging companies' ability to explore for the energy fuel and bring new mines online.

“The people of Queensland would have instead benefited from Government working with our industry to strike more balanced royalties to provide a positive economic future for our state,” said Janette Hewson, CEO of the group.

Progressive coal royalty tiers were first introduced in June 2022 as part of the state's budget.

According to the government, they are “designed to ensure Queenslanders receive a fair return on the use of the State’s valuable and limited natural resources during periods of high coal prices.”

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Investing News Network
The Investing News Network is where knowledge meets opportunity. We publish InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community. We have team members across the globe, covering all areas of the market, including resource, tech and life science. Our team of seasoned professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, ensuring that you have access to the best insights and advice for your financial journey. Since our founding in 2007, our team of journalists, and industry experts have been dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news and analysis for investors. We pride ourselves on our commitment to journalistic integrity and strive to go beyond the headlines in order to provide you with insights that will allow you to cut through the noise and capitalize on the signals. We believe that knowledge is the key to achieving your financial goals. Our content is developed for investors of all levels. Those beginning their journeys will find helpful content related to understanding the fundamentals of the markets as well as how-to guides to help them make their first investments. Seasoned investors will benefit from our access to insights and predictions from the best analysts in the industry.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.