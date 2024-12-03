News & Insights

Queensland Pacific Metals Updates on Director’s Interest

December 03, 2024 — 12:35 am EST

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd. (AU:QPM) has released an update.

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest as Dr. Sharna Glover’s 1,000,000 unquoted options, exercisable at $0.275, have expired. Despite this, Dr. Glover still retains significant interests through the D&S Glover Super Fund and performance rights related to the TECH Project. Investors might find this development indicative of shifts in the company’s executive investment strategies.

