Queensland Pacific Metals Unveils Growth and Name Change

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd has released its updated quarterly activities and cash flow report, highlighting its progress towards becoming a viable business with significant growth options. The company has made new commercial agreements for its Townsville Power Station and North Queensland Gas Pipeline, and has shown encouraging results from its drilling program. Additionally, the board has approved a name change to QPM Energy Limited to better reflect its broader energy focus.

