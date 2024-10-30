News & Insights

Stocks

Queensland Pacific Metals Unveils Growth and Name Change

October 30, 2024 — 03:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd. (AU:QPM) has released an update.

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd has released its updated quarterly activities and cash flow report, highlighting its progress towards becoming a viable business with significant growth options. The company has made new commercial agreements for its Townsville Power Station and North Queensland Gas Pipeline, and has shown encouraging results from its drilling program. Additionally, the board has approved a name change to QPM Energy Limited to better reflect its broader energy focus.

For further insights into AU:QPM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.