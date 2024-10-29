Queensland Pacific Metals Reports Progress and Name Change

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd. (AU:QPM) has released an update.

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd. reports significant advancements in its energy ventures during the September 2024 quarter, including improved commercial terms for power and gas services and progress in its Moranbah power generation project. Gas supply remained stable despite operational challenges, while electricity generation saw an increase, contributing to a substantial rise in sales revenue by 17.6%. The company also announced a name change to QPM Energy Limited to better reflect its focus on energy initiatives.

