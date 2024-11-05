News & Insights

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd. Expands East Coast Gas Production

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd. (AU:QPM) has released an update.

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd., listed on ASX as QPM, is focusing on expanding its gas production along the East Coast. The company acknowledges the speculative nature of its business, urging potential investors to consider the inherent risks associated with investing in newer companies. With no significant operating history, QPM highlights the volatility and higher risk involved in its securities.

