Quebecor Inc. Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Quebecor Inc. (QBR_MV_A.TO) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$225.4 million, or C$1.00 per share. This compares with C$190.7 million, or C$0.82 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Quebecor Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$219.5 million or C$0.97 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to C$1.395 billion from C$1.343 billion last year.

Quebecor Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$225.4 Mln. vs. C$190.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.00 vs. C$0.82 last year. -Revenue: C$1.395 Bln vs. C$1.343 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.