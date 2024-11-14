News & Insights

Quebec Silica Advances Hydrogen Exploration Efforts

November 14, 2024 — 09:16 am EST

Quebec Silica Resources Corp. (TSE:QIMC) has released an update.

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. reports significant progress in geophysical surveys at Ville Marie, enhancing its hydrogen exploration capabilities. The company is advancing its analysis to create detailed geological models and is preparing for a cutting-edge electromagnetic survey in early 2025. These efforts are poised to optimize their exploration strategy for natural hydrogen and helium.

