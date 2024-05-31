Quebec Precious Metals Advances Exploration Funding

Quebec Precious Metals Corp (TSE:QPM) has released an update.

Quebec Precious Metals Corporation has successfully completed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement, raising $185,000 by issuing 3.7 million units at $0.05 each, with the proceeds aimed at funding their lithium and gold exploration projects and corporate purposes. The units are subject to a four-month hold period and the placement awaits final TSX Venture Exchange approval. Additionally, the company has launched another private placement of flow-through units to finance Canadian exploration expenses.

