News & Insights

Stocks

Qudian’s Financial Rebound and Strategic Growth

November 25, 2024 — 07:06 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Qudian (QD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Qudian Inc. reported a significant turnaround in its third quarter 2024 financial results, showing a net income of RMB131.9 million compared to a net loss in the previous year. The company’s last-mile delivery business contributed substantially to its revenue increase, highlighting its strategic shift and ability to tap into growing e-commerce demands. Additionally, Qudian has been actively repurchasing shares, indicating a strong financial position and commitment to shareholder value.

For further insights into QD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.