Qudian’s Financial Rebound and Strategic Growth

Qudian Inc. reported a significant turnaround in its third quarter 2024 financial results, showing a net income of RMB131.9 million compared to a net loss in the previous year. The company’s last-mile delivery business contributed substantially to its revenue increase, highlighting its strategic shift and ability to tap into growing e-commerce demands. Additionally, Qudian has been actively repurchasing shares, indicating a strong financial position and commitment to shareholder value.

