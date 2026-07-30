QUBT vs. RGTI: Which Quantum Computing Stock Is the Better Pick Now?

During the second quarter of 2026, shares of Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT or QCi and Rigetti Computing RGTI have gained 46.1% and 43.1%, respectively, significantly outperforming the industry’s 5.6% growth.

Both companies are set to report second-quarter results soon. Continued investments in research and development, coupled with strategic partnerships, are expected to drive strong top-line expansion. Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, QCi is projected to deliver an exceptional 7,733.3% year-over-year increase in revenues, while Rigetti is expected to record 173% sales growth.



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The key question for investors now is whether this momentum can be sustained and ultimately justify an investment. Let’s find out.

The Case for QUBT

In April, QCi launched its next-generation photonic reservoir computing platform, NeuraWave, at SC25. NeuraWave uses hybrid photonic-digital computing, delivering real-time AI inference with ultra low latency and significantly reduced power. NeuraWave is designed to support a wide range of applications, including time-series prediction, anomaly detection, and edge intelligence, enabling a new class of edge AI capabilities and providing actionable insights in time-sensitive and resource-constrained environments.

Soon after its launch, the company received a purchase order and entered into a framework agreement with Planck Dynamics to deploy QCi’s NeuraWave photonic reservoir computer as a foundational platform for next-generation AI applications. The collaboration aligns with QCi's vision of expanding access to advanced computing technologies by bringing photonic AI capabilities into real-world commercial applications.

In June, QCi completed the acquisition of NHanced Semiconductors, Inc., for a combination of cash and QCi stock valued at $73.1 million, subject to customary adjustments, and up to an additional $72.0 million if certain performance targets are achieved. The acquisition marks an important step in QCi’s transition from research-driven innovation and prototyping to scalable commercial production. The acquisition is expected to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities, bolster supply-chain resilience and support the development of advanced photonic chips for applications spanning quantum computing, artificial intelligence, networking, secure communications and defense technologies.

The Case for RGTI

In April, Rigetti announced the general availability of its 108-qubit quantum computing system, Cepheus-1-108Q. Cepheus-1-108Q is the company’s highest qubit-count system to date and the industry’s largest modular quantum computing system. The system comprises 12 interconnected 9-qubit chiplets.

The system is currently performing at a 99.1% median two-qubit gate fidelity with a gate speed of approximately 60 ns and a 99.9% median single-gate fidelity. The system is available through the Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services (“QCS”) Platform and Amazon Braket, the quantum computing service by AWS.

Rigetti signed a letter of intent (LOI) with the U.S. Department of Commerce for an award of up to $100 million in funding over three years to accelerate superconducting quantum computing R&D. The funding is allocated under the CHIPS Research and Development Office Broad Agency Announcement pursuant to the CHIPS Act to grow U.S. leadership in emerging technologies, including quantum computing. Under the LOI, Rigetti would pursue R&D projects that address major technical challenges in scaling and advancing superconducting quantum computing.

Valuation: QUBT vs. RGTI

Quantum Computing currently trades at a forward one-year price-to-sales (P/S) of 58.41X, much lower than its median. Rigetti’s 107.79X P/S also sits below its median. Additionally, QUBT trades at a discounted valuation than RGTI.



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Short Term Price Target Favors QUBT Over RGTI

QUBT: Based on short-term price targets offered by six analysts, the average price target of $18.33 represents an increase of 137.44% from the last closing price.



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RGTI: Based on short-term price targets offered by ten analysts, the average price target of $31.00 represents an increase of 113.50% from the last closing price.



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End Note

QCi’s growth is supported by rapid commercialization efforts, expansion into photonic AI, and the transformative NHanced Semiconductors acquisition. While Rigetti's technology roadmap and potential government funding remain promising, its growth story is still largely tied to the successful scaling of its superconducting quantum computing platform.

Both QCi and Rigetti presently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). As both companies prepare to report second-quarter earnings, QUBT stock seems to offer the stronger near-term growth narrative, whereas Rigetti remains a longer-term technology play. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.