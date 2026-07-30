QuantumScape Stock: Is It Finally Time to Buy Below $6?

Key Points

QuantumScape stock has plunged about 51% since the start of 2026.

Analysts have lowered their price targets for QuantumScape stock.

For those with lower risk tolerances, a lithium and battery tech ETF may be a better investment option.

10 stocks we like better than QuantumScape ›

It wasn't so long ago that investors were looking at QuantumScape (NASDAQ: QS) stock and celebrating. Shares of the solid-state battery developer roared 101% higher through 2025, and shareholders were optimistic about the company's prospects in 2026.

But the stock's surge in 2025 has not carried over into the new year. QuantumScape stock is down more than 50% year to date as of this writing. With shares hovering around their 52-week low, savvy investors may recognize now as an ideal time to power their portfolios with this innovative battery stock.

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Analysts have lost confidence in the stock charging higher -- but that's not the only catalyst

While there isn't a single catalyst behind QuantumScape's stock decline this year, one factor is clearly prominent: consistently downwardly revised price targets.

In response to QuantumScape's fourth-quarter 2025 financial results reported in February, Baird and Morgan Stanley analysts revised their 2026 expectations and reduced their price targets to $12 from $13 and to $8.50 from $12, respectively. More recently, on July 24, TD Cowen slashed its price target on QuantumScape stock to $6 from $8.

Separately from analysts' actions, the market responded to the company's late July announcement that it and Volkswagen had amended an agreement signed last year. In addition to revising the technological goals, the new agreement has QuantumScape receiving up to $75.4 million in milestone payments over the next two years, down from the $131 million originally agreed upon.

Beyond news directly related to QuantumScape, the macro perspective offers insight into the stock's decline. In the first quarter of 2026, U.S. electric vehicle (EV) sales dropped 27% year over year due to the expiration of EV tax credits and a general decline in enthusiasm for EVs.

Despite the stock's drop, there have been some encouraging developments worth noting

While the bears have found sufficient fodder to feast upon this past year, it's important to recognize that QuantumScape, all the while, has also reported several successes. Earlier this summer, the company announced a collaboration with Honda to advance QuantumScape's solid-state battery platform for automotive applications and other products in Honda's portfolio. Moreover, in its second-quarter 2026 earnings presentation, QuantumScape acknowledged that it's working with two other leading automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) under current joint development agreements.

In February, QuantumScape completed installation of its highly automated production line, Eagle Line, and commenced initial operations. The development is an important one for the company. During the Q2 2026 earnings presentation, management noted that with the Eagle Line operational, the company can conduct larger-scale safety testing. Plus, the company has replicated preliminary findings from previous generations of prototypes and continues to demonstrate that its "technology is a fundamentally safer design compared to both conventional and next-generation lithium-ion cells."

Is it high time to buy this high-risk, high-reward stock?

Since QuantumScape doesn't generate revenue, traditional valuation metrics don't apply to QuantumScape stock, but with shares hovering around their 52-week low, now's a reasonable time to consider a position.

The stock's recent decline may be disconcerting, but it's important to remember that the company hasn't reported anything suggesting its future is in peril. Nonetheless, those with lower risk tolerances may prefer a lithium and battery tech ETF to gain industry exposure.

Should you buy stock in QuantumScape right now?

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Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.