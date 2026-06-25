Quantum Space Names Adarsh Parekh CFO

(RTTNews) - Spacecraft developer Quantum Space announced on Thursday that it has appointed Adarsh Parekh as chief financial officer, as it scales production of its Ranger platform and prepares to go public via a proposed combination.

Parekh joins from Sidus Space, where he served as the company's CFO.

Quantum Space added that it has entered into a proposed combination with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp VI (IPFX) to go public.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of Inflection Point were up 0.55 percent, changing hands at $10.37, after closing Wednesday's regular session 1.34 percent lower.

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