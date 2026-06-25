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Quantum Space Names Adarsh Parekh CFO

June 25, 2026 — 08:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Spacecraft developer Quantum Space announced on Thursday that it has appointed Adarsh Parekh as chief financial officer, as it scales production of its Ranger platform and prepares to go public via a proposed combination.

Parekh joins from Sidus Space, where he served as the company's CFO.

Quantum Space added that it has entered into a proposed combination with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp VI (IPFX) to go public.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of Inflection Point were up 0.55 percent, changing hands at $10.37, after closing Wednesday's regular session 1.34 percent lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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