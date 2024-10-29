Quantum retains services of Agoracom, ITG, Buyins and Stockjock

Quantum Biopharma has retained the services of Agoracom, Independent Trading Group, Buyins and Stockjock.com who which will each play a key role in assisting the Company to enhance its market awareness and foster productive, continuing dialogues with shareholders and other market participants. Management has made this decision following a thorough review of capital on hand and allocated these resources to the following companies it has engaged to conduct Investor Relations Activities on its behalf. Agoracom, based at 505 Consumers Rd, North York, Canada has been engaged for a period of 3 months with either party having the right to terminate the engagement upon providing 30-days notice. The cost of the engagement is $25,000 CAD. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange to maintain an orderly market, improve the liquidity of the Company’s shares and provide the company with market intelligence. Under the terms of the agreement, ITG will receive a fee of $7,500 CDN dollars per month for a minimum period of 3 months. After the initial 3 month period, the agreement may be terminated by the Company at any time upon 30 days written notice. The Company and ITG are unrelated entities. ITG has no present, direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities. There are no performance factors in the agreement, and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada. Accordingly, ITG can access all Canadian Stock Exchanges and Alternative Trading Systems. Buyins based at 417 Orchid Avenue, Corona del Mar, CA has been engaged for a period of 1 month with either party having the right to terminate the engagement upon providing 10-days notice. The cost of the engagement is $15,000. Stockjock based at 22287 Mullholland Hwy., Calabasas, CA has been engaged for 3 events with either party having the right to terminate the engagement upon providing 10-days notice. The cost of the engagement is $15,000.

