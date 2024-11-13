News & Insights

Quantum reports Q2 adjusted EPS ($1.82), two estimates ($1.10)

November 13, 2024 — 04:12 pm EST

Reports Q2 revenue $70.5M, two estimates $72.7M. “Sales bookings and customer win rates for the quarter were consistent with our overall business expectations as we continued to transform the company,” stated Jamie Lerner, Chairman and CEO of Quantum (QMCO). “However, operational headwinds with the supply chain continued this quarter, resulting in exiting the quarter with higher than anticipated backlog. Evidence of our transformation can be seen in the progress of gross margin improving 490 basis points sequentially to above 41%, as well as non-GAAP operating expenses being reduced by more than 8% year-over-year. These actions contributed to our achievement of breakeven adjusted EBITDA for the quarter.”

