Quantum reports Q2 adjusted EPS ($1.82), two estimates ($1.10)

Reports Q2 revenue $70.5M, two estimates $72.7M. “Sales bookings and customer win rates for the quarter were consistent with our overall business expectations as we continued to transform the company,” stated Jamie Lerner, Chairman and CEO of Quantum (QMCO). “However, operational headwinds with the supply chain continued this quarter, resulting in exiting the quarter with higher than anticipated backlog. Evidence of our transformation can be seen in the progress of gross margin improving 490 basis points sequentially to above 41%, as well as non-GAAP operating expenses being reduced by more than 8% year-over-year. These actions contributed to our achievement of breakeven adjusted EBITDA for the quarter.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on QMCO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.