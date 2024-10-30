Quantum Graphite Secures Key US Financing for Expansion

Quantum Graphite Ltd (AU:QGL) has released an update.

Quantum Graphite Ltd is advancing its Uley 2 project with a significant financing opportunity from the US EXIM Bank, which has issued a Letter of Interest for up to $300 million. This funding aims to establish a robust supply chain for high purity graphite, crucial for energy storage technologies, benefiting both mining operations in Australia and production facilities in the US. The project promises to enhance US domestic production capacity, with plans to produce 100,000 tonnes of high purity graphite annually.

