Quantum Computing: The Next AI Investment Opportunity?

(0:45) - What Exactly Is Quantum Computing?

(7:00) - What Industry Will Be Impacted The Most From Quantum Computing?

(10:30) - AI vs Quantum Computing

(14:20) - Which Tech Giant Will Benefit From Quantum Computing?

(18:10) - Where Can You Find Pure Play Investments For Quantum Computing?

(25:20) - What Impact Will Government Involvement Have On Quantum Computing?

(28:35) - WisdomTree Quantum Computing Fund: WQTM

(31:20) - Episode Roundup: IBM, MSFT, GOOGL, NVDA, RGTI, IONQ, QTUM

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Chris Gannatti, global head of research at WisdomTree, about quantum computing and the WisdomTree Quantum Computing Fund WQTM.

Unlike traditional computers that use binary digits, or bits, which can only represent 0 or 1, quantum computers use quantum bits, or qubits. Thanks to certain properties of qubits, quantum computers can process information exponentially faster than conventional machines and have the potential to revolutionize entire industries by solving problems currently considered impossible.

Scientists have been developing and theorizing about quantum computers for more than four decades. However, recent breakthroughs have raised hopes that this revolution may be closer to reality than previously believed.

Google's GOOG Willow chip can reportedly perform calculations in under five minutes that would take one of the world's most powerful supercomputers virtually forever to complete. Google's CEO believes the technology is now "where maybe AI was five years ago."

NVIDIA NVDA CEO Jensen Huang recently said, "AI is essential to making quantum computing practical." Is quantum computing competitive with AI, or is it complementary?

Chris explains why tech giants like IBM IBM, Google, Microsoft MSFT, Amazon AMZN, and NVIDIA remain at the forefront of quantum innovation. He also discusses the innovative strategies being pursued by pure-play quantum companies such as IonQ (IONQ), D-Wave Quantum QBTS, and Rigetti Computing RGTI.

The U.S. government recently announced $2 billion in grants to nine quantum computing companies in exchange for minority equity stakes. In addition, President Trump signed two quantum executive orders earlier this month.

These moves underscore the importance governments around the world are placing on this potentially transformative technology.

Because it is still too early to identify the long-term winners, a diversified approach through ETFs like WQTM and the Defiance Quantum ETF QTUM may make more sense for most investors.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of the ETF Spotlight and remember to subscribe! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM): ETF Research Reports

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WisdomTree Quantum Computing Fund (WQTM): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.