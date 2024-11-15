News & Insights

Quantum Computing Announces $40M Direct Offering

November 15, 2024 — 09:01 am EST

The latest update is out from Quantum Computing ( (QUBT) ).

Quantum Computing Inc. has announced a registered direct offering of $40 million by issuing 16 million shares of common stock at $2.50 each, expected to close by November 18, 2024. The proceeds will be used for debt repayment, working capital, and general corporate purposes. Titan Partners Group is the exclusive placement agent for the offering, and the shares will be issued under a shelf registration statement filed with the SEC in 2022.

