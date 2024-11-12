Quanterix reports preliminary Q3 revenue $35.7M, consensus $34.17M

Reports preliminary GAAP gross margin of 58.9% and Non-GAAP gross margin of 53.4%. Net cash usage in the quarter was $3.3M. The company ended the period with $296.1M of cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash. “Quanterix (QTRX) continues to build on our strong momentum, achieving our sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. We are pleased to reaffirm our full year 2024 outlook, which is especially notable given the muted growth that continues to impact the tools space,” said Masoud Toloue, CEO of Quanterix. “With a focus on disciplined execution of our strategic priorities, we are expanding the Quanterix portfolio of innovative products and services, empowering our customers to break new ground in research, and lead advancements in Alzheimer’s diagnostics.”

