Qualys exploring sale after attracting takeover interest, Bloomberg reports

Qualys (QLYS) is exploring options, including a potential sale, after receiving takeover interest, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg’s Liana Baker, Ryan Gould and Dinesh Nair. The cybersecurity software company is working with advisers as it weighs options, according to the report. Shares of Qualys are up nearly 26% in afternoon trading following the news.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on QLYS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.