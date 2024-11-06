Qualys assumed with a Hold at Needham

Needham assumed coverage of Qualys (QLYS) with a Hold rating and no price target The company’s “strong” Q3 results led to raised 2025 guidance as current billings grew 14% year-over-year and beat consensus by 8%, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm thinks Qualys has “exceptional margins and cash flow in a high-priority sector,” but says the current year has seen delays in sales staff hiring and that the new Chief Revenue Officer needs time to get acclimated and implement the plan.

