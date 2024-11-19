Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Shows Strong Performance

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Units (AU:QRI) has released an update.

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund reported a steady performance for October 2024, with no interest arrears or impairments in its portfolio, and achieving a net return of 8.74% over the past year. The fund offers property investment benefits without ownership risks, providing regular income and potential capital preservation, appealing to investors seeking diversified real estate exposure. With a disciplined approach and a significant market presence, Qualitas continues to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns, making it an attractive option for those interested in real estate investment trusts (REITs).

