Qualitas Limited Updates Shareholding and Free Float Status

October 30, 2024 — 12:47 am EDT

Qualitas Limited (AU:QAL) has released an update.

Qualitas Limited has announced a significant update regarding its substantial holding and free float, now reported at 70.7% of total issued shares. This indicates a substantial portion of the company’s shares are available for public trading, potentially influencing market dynamics and investor interest. With key stakeholders like QPP Holdings and Redrocks ACS holding major shares, the company remains a notable player in the Australian real estate investment sector.

