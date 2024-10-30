Qualitas Limited Updates Shareholding and Free Float Status

Qualitas Limited (AU:QAL) has released an update.

Qualitas Limited has announced a significant update regarding its substantial holding and free float, now reported at 70.7% of total issued shares. This indicates a substantial portion of the company’s shares are available for public trading, potentially influencing market dynamics and investor interest. With key stakeholders like QPP Holdings and Redrocks ACS holding major shares, the company remains a notable player in the Australian real estate investment sector.

For further insights into AU:QAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.