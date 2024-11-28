Qualitas Limited: Driving Growth in Real Estate Investments

Qualitas Limited (AU:QAL) has released an update.

Qualitas Limited, an Australian alternative real estate investment manager, oversees approximately $8.9 billion in committed funds, focusing on real estate private credit and equity. The company, listed on the ASX, aims to provide flexible capital solutions and create long-term value for shareholders and communities. With a diverse platform and over 16 years of experience, Qualitas continues to drive performance through its investments across various real estate sectors.

