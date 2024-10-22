Qualitas Limited Boosts Free Float and Market Presence

Qualitas Limited (AU:QAL) has released an update.

Qualitas Limited has announced an increase in its free float to 70.7% of its total issued capital, following the release of shares from escrow and the retirement of a non-executive director. The changes are expected to enhance liquidity for investors and reflect the company’s strategic adjustments in managing its share capital. As the company continues to evolve, these moves signal a focus on strengthening its market presence and shareholder value.

