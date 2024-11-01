Qualigen Therapeutics Announces 1-for-50 Reverse Stock Split

Qualigen Therapeutics ( (QLGN) ) has issued an update.

Qualigen Therapeutics is executing a 1-for-50 reverse stock split to boost its stock price and meet Nasdaq’s listing requirements, effective November 5, 2024. This move will consolidate every 50 shares into one, reducing outstanding shares from 36.7 million to around 737,000, while maintaining the number of authorized shares. Investors holding fractional shares will receive cash compensation.

