Qualigen announces $4.5M private placement of Preferred Shares

Qualigen Therapeutics (QLGN) has entered into definitive securities purchase agreements with several institutional and accredited investors for the sale of its preferred shares. Qualigen sold an aggregate of 4,500 shares of its Series A-2 Preferred Shares, with a stated value of US$1,000 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of US$4.5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The shares of Series A-2 Preferred Shares are initially convertible into an aggregate of 1,236,263 common shares of the Company at a conversion price of $3.64 per share. Univest, LLC is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.The offering is expected to close on or about November 19, 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on QLGN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.