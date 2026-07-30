Qualcomm’s Turnaround Is Working, So Why Is Wall Street Selling?

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) has spent much of the past few months trying to convince the market that it’s more than just a smartphone chipmaker. Its earnings report, delivered July 29, will have disappointed investors looking for a clear update on whether that transformation is taking hold, as the takeaways were decidedly mixed.

The headline numbers told two stories at once. Revenue for the quarter comfortably beat expectations, driven by the diversification the company has been promising. Yet, earnings came in short, and the guidance for the quarter ahead landed below what Wall Street wanted to see.

That was enough to send the stock down about 4% in Wednesday's after-hours session.

For anyone following the Qualcomm story, this was always going to be a quarter that mattered more than most. The question now is whether the progress beneath the headlines is sufficient to make this an entry opportunity or whether the near-term headwinds are too strong to overcome.

The Diversification Story Is Finally Showing Up

The single most encouraging takeaway was the performance of the businesses Qualcomm is betting its future on—its Automotive segment. This was the standout from the report, with revenue surging more than 60% year-over-year, prompting management to raise its outlook for the segment yet again. Qualcomm’s Internet of Things (IoT) business grew at a healthy clip, too, helping comfort investors spooked by Qualcomm’s Handset revenue dropping 20%.

This matters in the context of everything the company has been telling Wall Street. As we saw following its Investor Day last month, Qualcomm has staked its future on reducing its dependence on smartphones, and these results are the clearest evidence yet that those plans are working out.

The Data Center Push Comes With a Bigger Bill

Qualcomm’s data center ambitions are another part of the business that bulls have been excited about, and the earnings report showed solid progress. Management confirmed that its first custom silicon shipments for data centers are expected in the current quarter, turning what had been a roadmap promise into a concrete timeline.

Unsurprisingly, none of this came for free, and Qualcomm's capital expenditure (CapEx) has been climbing sharply at the same time. For now, that spending remains modest relative to overall sales, so this is nothing like the eye-watering CapEx numbers being seen elsewhere in the chip world. But it is a trend worth watching, particularly if the data center revenue takes longer to arrive than management hopes.

The Apple Problem Just Got Worse

If there was one clear negative in the report, it was the update on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). Qualcomm has long known that Apple is working to replace Qualcomm's modems with its own in-house design. Still, management revealed that this transition is now happening faster than previously expected.

The company's share of the upcoming iPhone launch is expected to be materially lower than the roughly 20% it had been modeling, a meaningful downgrade from the assumptions it held just a quarter ago.

That accelerated loss, combined with what management described as unprecedented memory costs, is the main reason guidance for the quarter ahead disappointed. It’s a stark reminder that even as Qualcomm’s new growth engines fire up, its legacy business still carries real risks.

Where to From Here?

That sense of the company being mid-transition probably goes a long way to explaining how volatile Qualcomm stock has been in recent weeks. Pre-earnings, its shares were already down around 40% from May's high, and the lackluster reaction to these results suggests investors aren't ready to call the bottom just yet.

The tension is easy to see. Qualcomm's beefy Handset revenue keeps falling, while its promising, yet still small, Automotive revenue is still rising. At some point those two lines will intersect, and when they do, the company will finally be free of the big question mark that's hung over it for much of the past year. For now, though, it feels like we're not quite there.

A strong earnings beat would have settled the matter. Without it, the market did what markets tend to do when a story gets more complicated rather than clearer: sell first and ask questions later. The stock fell not because the diversification plan is failing, but because the path to pulling it off just got bumpier.

That, ultimately, is the answer to why a company making real long-term progress still saw its shares slide. The strategy is working, and the destination looks more attractive than it did a year ago. It's just that, for now, the market has decided there’s still too much risk in the near term.

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