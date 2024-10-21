QUALCOMM's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $190.7 billion , QUALCOMM Incorporated ( QCOM ) is a leading semiconductor company in the wireless technology industry. It develops advanced mobile, automotive, and AI-focused chip designs and licenses key patents for 3G, 4G, and 5G technologies. The San Diego, California-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the chipmaker to report a profit of $2.01 per share , up 26.4% from $1.59 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters. QCOM exceeded the consensus EPS estimates by a 12.2% margin in the most recent quarter.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect QCOM to report an EPS of $8.02, up nearly 21% from $6.63 in fiscal 2023 .

Over the past 52 weeks, QCOM has surged 54% , outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 35.9% rise and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLK ) 37.7% increase over the same period.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.33 and revenue of $9.4 billion on Jul. 31, Qualcomm shares tumbled 9.4% the following day due to concerns over its guidance for the December quarter, which predicted mid-single-digit revenue growth rather than the anticipated double-digit growth. Analysts expressed worry about the forecast of flat smartphone sales , given that the handset segment represented 73% of Qualcomm's revenue, raising fears of sluggish demand in a key market. Additionally, the company flagged tighter U.S. export restrictions to Huawei and an 8% decline in IoT chip sales, indicating broader challenges across its product segments, further fueled investor concerns.

Analysts' consensus view on QCOM stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 30 analysts covering the stock, 16 recommend a "Strong Buy," one suggests a "Moderate Buy," 12 give a "Hold" rating, and one assigns a "Strong Sell" rating. The average analyst price target for QCOM is $213.83, suggesting a potential upside of 25.1% from the current levels.

