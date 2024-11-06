News & Insights

Qualcomm reports Q4 adjusted EPS $2.69, consensus $2.56

November 06, 2024 — 04:07 pm EST

Reports Q4 revenue $10.24B, consensus $9.9B. Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm (QCOM) Incorporated, said: “We are pleased to conclude the fiscal year with strong results in the fourth quarter, delivering greater than 30% year-over-year growth in EPS. We are excited about our recent product announcements at Snapdragon Summit and Embedded World, as they continue to extend our technology leadership and position us well across Handsets, PC, Automotive and Industrial IoT. We look forward to providing an update on our growth and diversification initiatives at our Investor Day on November 19.”

