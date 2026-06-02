And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the The Quadratic Deflation ETF, which lost 34,395 of its units, representing a 34.4% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of BNDD, in morning trading today Vanguard Long-term Treasury ETF is up about 0.3%.
VIDEO: QUAL, BNDD: Big ETF Outflows
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.