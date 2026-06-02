Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, where 23,350,000 units were destroyed, or a 9.7% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the The Quadratic Deflation ETF, which lost 34,395 of its units, representing a 34.4% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of BNDD, in morning trading today Vanguard Long-term Treasury ETF is up about 0.3%.

VIDEO: QUAL, BNDD: Big ETF Outflows

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