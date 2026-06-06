QQQ vs VGT: Which Tech ETF Is Better?

Key Points

The Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) are two of the best-performing funds of the past decade, both returning well over 20% per year.

But only about two-thirds of QQQ's portfolio is invested in tech stocks.

For investors seeking pure tech exposure, VGT is the clear winner.

10 stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ Trust ›

Investors might think that because the Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ: QQQ) and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT) both invest heavily in tech and growth stocks, they're interchangeable. They're not.

The Invesco QQQ ETF tracks the Nasdaq-100 index, which simply includes the 100 largest non-financial companies trading on the Nasdaq exchange. It's nearly two-thirds invested in tech stocks, but it also includes Walmart, Costco Wholesale, PepsiCo, and Amgen. In other words, companies that reside far away from the tech sector.

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The Vanguard Information Technology ETF, however, doesn't have that issue. It tracks the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology 25/50 Index. It's pure tech exposure across more than 300 stocks. And that concentration results in superior performance. Its 10-year average annual return of 25.9% far exceeds the 21.9% return of QQQ.

That performance advantage, however, comes with concentration risk. Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft account for roughly 43% of the Vanguard ETF's portfolio. That's a lot of exposure to just a few companies that some investors might not find appealing.

Overall, the Vanguard Information Technology ETF is the superior choice to the Invesco QQQ ETF. Investors might think of the latter as a tech fund, but it really isn't. There's enough of a non-tech allocation to dilute the exposure that investors might really be looking for. And that comes cheap and direct with the Vanguard ETF.

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David Dierking has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amgen, Apple, Costco Wholesale, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.