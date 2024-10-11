News & Insights

Stocks
ABNB

QQQ ETF Update, 10/11/2024  

October 11, 2024 — 12:41 am EDT

Written by Shalu Saraf for TipRanks ->

How is QQQ stock faring? The Invesco QQQ ETF is up 1.40% in the past 5 days and has risen about 33.6% over the past year.  

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined based on a weighted average of its holdings’ analyst ratings, QQQ is a Moderate Buy. The Street’s average price target of $549.23 implies an upside of about 11.50%. 

Currently, QQQ’s five holdings with the highest upside potential are Moderna (MRNA), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), GlobalFoundries (GFS), Micron (MU), and Biogen (BIIB).

Meanwhile, its five holdings with the greatest downside potential are Tesla (TSLA), Airbnb (ABNB), Fortinet (FTNT), ARM Holdings PLC (ARM), and Marriott International (MAR).

Revealingly, QQQ ETF’s Smart Score is eight, implying that this ETF is likely to outperform the market. 

Power up your ETF investing with TipRanks. Discover the Top Equity ETFs with High Upside Potential, carefully curated based on TipRanks’ analysis.  

Disclosure  

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABNB
ARM
BIIB
FTNT
GFS
MAR
MRNA
MU
QQQ
TSLA
WBD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.