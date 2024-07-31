Qorvo (QRVO) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Net Sales Rise Y/Y

Qorvo, Inc. QRVO reported strong first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with both the bottom and top lines beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line rose on a year-over-year basis, backed by solid demand trends in multiple end markets, including defense, aerospace, power management, WIFI, smartphone and automotive.



Net Income



On a GAAP basis, the company reported a net income of $0.4 million or break-even earnings per share against a net loss of $43.6 million or a loss of 44 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The significant improvement was primarily attributable to top-line growth.



Non-GAAP net income was $83.5 million or 87 cents per share, up from $33.6 million or 34 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16 cents.

Qorvo, Inc. Price and Consensus

Qorvo, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Qorvo, Inc. Quote

Revenues



Net sales during the quarter rose to $886.7 million from $651.2 million in the prior-year quarter, exceeding the consensus estimate of $851million. Solid sales improvement in the Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG) and Advance Cellular Group (ACG) businesses supported revenue growth in the fiscal first quarter. The company is at the forefront of global secular macro trends, including mobility, connectivity, electrification and datafication that are enabling new applications and new user experiences.



High-Performance Analog (HPA) segment contributed $129.5 million in revenues, down from $139.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Inventory corrections in Cellular base station markets affected net sales in this segment.



However, Qorvo is witnessing signs of market recovery in several end markets. The company secured new product orders for several large domestic and international ground-based radar systems. The transition from legacy mechanical systems to active electronics scanning systems is driving growth in the defense and aerospace business.



In power management, the company continues to boast a strong presence in the consumer electronic sector. Healthy traction in automotive also cushioned the top line. Growing demand for DOCSIS 4.0 hybrid power doublers is supporting growth in the infrastructure business.



Net sales in CSG were $114.9 million compared with $99.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The improvement is driven by the growing adoption of Wi-Fi 7 across operator, retail, enterprise and mobile segments. During the quarter, the company supplied more than 75 million Wi-Fi 6 FEMs to India. Solid ultra-wideband demand across various end markets, including automotive, laptop trackpads, wearables and smartphones, also supported the top line in this segment.



Net sales in ACG were $642.3 million, up 55.8% year over year, supported by strong content on multiple large customer platforms.



Other Details



Non-GAAP gross profit rose to $362.7 million from $279.5 million, with respective margins of 40.9% and 42.9%. Non-GAAP operating expenses increased to $264.5 million from $232.7 million in the year-ago period, owing to higher investments in new product development. Non-GAAP operating income was $98.1 million, up from $46.7 million in the year-ago quarter.



Cash Flow & Liquidity



As of Jun 29, 2024, QRVO had $1.08 billion in cash and cash equivalents with $1.55 billion of long-term debt. The company generated $81.1 million in net cash from operating activities, with a free cash flow of $42.9 million. Qorvo repurchased $125 million worth of shares at an average price of $101 per share in the quarter.



Outlook



For second-quarter fiscal 2025, the company expects net sales of $1.03 billion (+/- $25 million). Non-GAAP gross margin is projected to be between 46% and 47%. Non-GAAP earning per share is likely to be $1.75 per share.

Management is undertaking various cost and productivity enhancement initiatives across the enterprise to boost profitability in the upcoming quarters. The company expects non-GAAP operating expenses to be around $275 million in the September quarter.

Zacks Rank

Qorvo currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Upcoming Releases



Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. CCOI is scheduled to release second-quarter 2024 earnings on Aug 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at a loss of $1.02 per share, suggesting a decline of 684.6% from the year-ago reported figure.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM is slated to release second-quarter 2024 earnings on Aug 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.54 per share, indicating growth of 3.4% from the year-ago reported figure.



Akamai has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 4.8%. AKAM delivered an average earnings surprise of 5.4% in the last four reported quarters.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI is set to release second-quarter 2024 earnings on Aug 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.00 per share, implying growth of 13.2% from the year-ago reported figure.



Motorola has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.5%. MSI delivered an average earnings surprise of 7.5% in the last four reported quarters.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.