Qorvo, Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $31.4 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $2.7 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Qorvo, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $133.3 million or $1.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.6% to $869.5 million from $941.0 million last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.50 - $0.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $750 - $800 mln

