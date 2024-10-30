News & Insights

Qorvo downgraded to Neutral at Exane on China Android market exposure

October 30, 2024 — 08:31 am EDT

As previously reported, Exane BNP Paribas analyst Karl Ackerman downgraded Qorvo (QRVO) to Neutral from Outperform with an $80 price target Unfortunately, Qorvo has the highest exposure among peers to China’s Android market and growing structural headwinds of mid-tier Android units “takes a large bite out of the bull case on content opportunities,” the analyst tells investors. The firm is moving to the sidelines as it sees limited demand catalysts and “an opaque outlook” on the timing of a gross margin recovery toward the long-term target of 50%, the analyst added.

