Qoria Ltd. Director Increases Stake with New Shares

November 06, 2024 — 11:02 pm EST

Qoria Ltd. (AU:QOR) has released an update.

Qoria Ltd. has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Tim Levy, who has acquired 1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares after exercising his director options at no cost. This transaction reflects an increase in Levy’s stake in the company, signaling potential confidence in Qoria’s future performance.

