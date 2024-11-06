News & Insights

Qol Holdings Restructures Reporting Segments to Highlight Growth

November 06, 2024 — 03:26 am EST

Qol Holdings Co (JP:3034) has released an update.

Qol Holdings Co. has revamped its reporting segments to better align with its business operations, particularly highlighting the growth of its Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Business. This reorganization aims to enhance transparency and reflect the company’s strategic expansion within the pharmaceutical sector.

