Qnity Electronics Takes Over #19 Spot From ServiceNow

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Qnity Electronics Inc (Symbol: Q) has taken over the #19 spot from ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), according to ETF Channel
. Below is a chart of Qnity Electronics Inc versus ServiceNow Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (Q plotted in blue; NOW plotted in green):
Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of Q vs. NOW:
Q is currently trading up about 2%, while NOW is up about 5.9% midday Monday.
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Construction Dividend Stocks
JILL Dividend Growth Rate
Top Stocks Held By Ken Griffin
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