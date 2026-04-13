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Qnity Electronics Takes Over #19 Spot From ServiceNow

April 13, 2026 — 11:49 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Qnity Electronics Inc (Symbol: Q) has taken over the #19 spot from ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Qnity Electronics Inc versus ServiceNow Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (Q plotted in blue; NOW plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of Q vs. NOW:

Q,NOW Relative Performance Chart

Q is currently trading up about 2%, while NOW is up about 5.9% midday Monday.

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Also see:
 Construction Dividend Stocks
 JILL Dividend Growth Rate
 Top Stocks Held By Ken Griffin

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Construction Dividend Stocks-> JILL Dividend Growth Rate-> Top Stocks Held By Ken Griffin-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

Q
NOW

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