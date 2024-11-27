News & Insights

QMines Ltd. Reports Promising Copper Findings at Develin Creek

November 27, 2024 — 06:10 pm EST

QMines Ltd. (AU:QML) has released an update.

QMines Ltd. has announced impressive high-grade copper results from its ongoing drilling at the Develin Creek project, highlighting the Scorpion deposit’s potential to extend the life of the Mt Chalmers operation. Recent intersections revealed significant copper, gold, silver, and zinc findings, signaling promising growth prospects for the company. The successful acquisition of the remaining 49% of the project reinforces QMines’ commitment to expanding its copper-zinc mining endeavors.

