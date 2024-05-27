QMines Ltd Gears Up for Resource Expansion

QMines Ltd. (AU:QML) has released an update.

QMines Ltd announces an upcoming drilling program aimed at expanding the scale of potential operations and discovering new resources at their Mt Chalmers and Develin Creek projects in Queensland. The strategy follows a promising Pre-Feasibility Study which suggested an economically viable project with high-grade copper and gold deposits, and the company is now focused on upgrading and extending its mineral resources. With a significant portion of the resources already in the Measured and Indicated JORC categories, QMines is gearing up for resource in-fill and extension drilling.

