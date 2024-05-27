News & Insights

Stocks

QMines Ltd Gears Up for Resource Expansion

May 27, 2024 — 08:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

QMines Ltd. (AU:QML) has released an update.

QMines Ltd announces an upcoming drilling program aimed at expanding the scale of potential operations and discovering new resources at their Mt Chalmers and Develin Creek projects in Queensland. The strategy follows a promising Pre-Feasibility Study which suggested an economically viable project with high-grade copper and gold deposits, and the company is now focused on upgrading and extending its mineral resources. With a significant portion of the resources already in the Measured and Indicated JORC categories, QMines is gearing up for resource in-fill and extension drilling.

For further insights into AU:QML stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.