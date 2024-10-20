Qingdao Port International Announces 2024 Extraordinary Meeting

Qingdao Port International Co Ltd Class H (HK:6198) has released an update.

Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. has announced its second extraordinary general meeting for 2024, scheduled for November 8th. Shareholders will discuss and vote on the interim profit distribution plan for the year. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder participation and proxy voting for the meeting.

