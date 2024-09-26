QIAGEN Stock Likely to Gain From PreAnalytiX's Newly Launched PAXgene

QIAGEN N.V.QGEN and Becton, Dickinson and Company or BD’s BDX joint venture, PreAnalytiX GmbH, recently launched the PAXgene Urine Liquid Biopsy Set. PAXgene will be used for reliable analysis of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) from urine with most molecular testing technologies, including qPCR, digital PCR and next-generation sequencing (NGS).

QIAGEN will commercialize the newly launched set with the first verified, standardized and complete preanalytical workflow from urine collection, stabilization and isolation of cfDNA.

QGEN’s Likely Stock Trend Following the News

Following the news, shares of QGEN lost 1.7% to $44.11 yesterday. The company is gaining a high level of synergies from the continuous development within its Sample Technologies product portfolio. We expect the latest launch to motivate market sentiment in favor of QGEN in the coming days.

Meanwhile, QGEN currently has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 5.77%. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.64%.

About PAXgene Urine Liquid Biopsy Set

PAXgene Urine Liquid Biopsy Set offers a closed configuration set for urine collection and cfDNA stabilization, with a range of options for sample shipment and storage conditions. It is compatible with various downstream analyses, including hotspots, gene panels and genome-wide analyses, each of which can provide important complementary information to blood.

This easy-to-use set for urine collection and cfDNA stabilization is also the first to feature a verified, standardized and complete preanalytical workflow to make urine cfDNA more accessible for research analysis. It is developed according to Europe's latest CEN/TS standard for preanalytical handling of urine for isolated cell-free DNA. The CEN/TS designation refers to Technical Specifications developed by the European Committee for Standardization.

Significance of the Latest Launch for QGEN

Urine liquid biopsy has a significant potential to help researchers detect minimal residual disease, monitor treatment response and identify therapeutic targets by complementing the results of blood plasma analysis and providing a more complete understanding. However, no widely established technical solution for urine liquid biopsy is available. With the launch of PAXgene, QIAGEN aims to address the market need for a urine collection, stabilization, transport and storage device that can be integrated into a complete preanalytical workflow for the development of cfDNA-based tests.

The newly launched PAXgene will complement other liquid biopsy solutions commercialized by QIAGEN, covering all analytes (circulating cell-free nucleic acids, tumor cells, exosomes) and most molecular detection technologies (NGS, qPCR, digital PCR) to empower researchers and clinicians to fully realize the potential of liquid biopsy across various applications.

QIGEN’s Recent Development

QIAGEN recently announced Bode Technology as its exclusive global commercial partner for GEDmatch PRO genealogy database. Its subsidiary, Verogen, inked the deal with Bode. The latest partnership is aimed at accelerating the use of QIAGEN’s NGS products in human identification and forensic investigations.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Industry Prospects Favor QIAGEN

Per the Maximize Market Research report, the global cfDNA testing market was valued at $9.58 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $48.03 billion by 2030, growing at a compound rate of 25.90% during the period. Key factors influencing market growth include increasing healthcare expenditure and growing healthcare awareness.

QGEN Stock’s Price Performance

In the past year, shares of QGEN have risen 8.4% against the industry’s 0.4% decline.

QGEN’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

QGEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are TransMedics Group TMDX, AxoGen AXGN and OrthoPediatrics KIDS. While TransMedics sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, AxoGen and OrthoPediatrics carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Estimates for TransMedics’ 2024 earnings per share (EPS) have moved up 2.5% to $1.23 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have soared 160.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 19.7% growth. TMDX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 287.50%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 66.67%.

Estimates for AxoGen’s 2024 loss per share have remained constant at 1 cent in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 183.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 19.6% growth. AXGN’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 96.5%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 200%.

Estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ 2024 loss per share have declined to 92 cents from 96 cents in the past 30 days. In the past year, shares of KIDS have lost 18.7% against the industry’s 19.6% growth. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 25.81%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.81%.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.