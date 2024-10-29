Qiagen announces FDA clearance of QIAstat-Dx Respiratory Panel Mini test

Qiagen (QGEN) announced that the FDA has cleared the QIAstat-Dx Respiratory Panel Mini test for clinical use. It is the third test to receive FDA clearance for use with QIAstat-Dx systems in 2024. The QIAstat-Dx Respiratory Panel Mini is designed to support clinical decision making in diagnosing upper respiratory infections in outpatient settings and covers five common viral causes of illness: influenza A, influenza B, human rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus and SARS-CoV-2.

