QEP Co. Inc. Reports Drop In Full Year Profit

(RTTNews) - QEP Co. Inc. (QEPC.PK) reported earnings for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $15.77 million, or $4.90 per share. This compares with $16.25 million, or $4.94 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.1% to $233.72 million from $243.83 million last year.

QEP Co. Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.77 Mln. vs. $16.25 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.90 vs. $4.94 last year. -Revenue: $233.72 Mln vs. $243.83 Mln last year.

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