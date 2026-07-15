QEP Co. Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - QEP Co. Inc. (QEPC.PK) announced a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $4.05 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $4.44 million, or $1.36 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.9% to $60.96 million from $61.53 million last year.

QEP Co. Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.05 Mln. vs. $4.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.33 vs. $1.36 last year. -Revenue: $60.96 Mln vs. $61.53 Mln last year.

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