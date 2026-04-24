QCMD Crowded With Sellers

In the case of Direxion Daily QCOM Bear 1X, the RSI reading has hit 27.2 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 68.4. A bullish investor could look at QCMD's 27.2 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), QCMD's low point in its 52 week range is $18.105 per share, with $29.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.36. Direxion Daily QCOM Bear 1X shares are currently trading down about 10.4% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.