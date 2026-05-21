QBTZ Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Defiance Daily Target 2X Short QBTS ETF (Symbol: QBTZ) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $5.47 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of Defiance Daily Target 2X Short QBTS, the RSI reading has hit 25.2 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 72.5. A bullish investor could look at QBTZ's 25.2 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), QBTZ's low point in its 52 week range is $4.915 per share, with $96.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.04. Defiance Daily Target 2X Short QBTS shares are currently trading off about 61% on the day.

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