QBTZ Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In the case of Defiance Daily Target 2X Short QBTS, the RSI reading has hit 25.2 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 72.5. A bullish investor could look at QBTZ's 25.2 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), QBTZ's low point in its 52 week range is $4.915 per share, with $96.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.04. Defiance Daily Target 2X Short QBTS shares are currently trading off about 61% on the day.
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