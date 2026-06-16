Is QBTS the NVIDIA of Quantum Computing or is it Overvalued?

Shares of D-Wave Quantum QBTS continue to be in the spotlight as investors judge the stock as the potential “NVIDIA of Quantum Computing” - a company capable of transforming an emerging technology into sustained commercial adoption, accelerating revenue growth and long-term shareholder value.

The comparison with NVIDIA NVDA is not about current scale, profitability or market value. Rather, it centers on whether D-Wave can establish itself as a foundational infrastructure provider in quantum computing, much as NVIDIA did during the early stages of the artificial intelligence boom.

NVDA's rise was not the result of a single product cycle. Rather, it stemmed from an early technological advantage that was reinforced by years of ecosystem development, software integration and growing commercial adoption. The company's breakthrough came from recognizing early that graphics processing units (GPUs) could be used for highly parallel computing tasks beyond gaming.

The launch and continuous expansion of its CUDA software platform enabled developers to program GPUs for scientific computing, machine learning and eventually generative AI workloads. By the time AI adoption accelerated, NVIDIA had already spent more than a decade building a hardware-software ecosystem that competitors struggled to replicate, allowing it to emerge as the dominant supplier of AI computing infrastructure.

The Race to Commercialize Quantum Computing

Investors evaluating D-Wave today are also evaluating whether the company establishes a differentiated position in quantum computing before the technology reaches broader commercial adoption. While quantum computing remains at a much earlier stage than AI was a decade ago, D-Wave's focus on commercially deployed annealing systems, expanding enterprise engagements and recent move into gate-model quantum computing suggest management is attempting to build a foundation that could support long-term industry leadership.

Over the past three months, QBTS stock has gained 50.3%, significantly outperforming the broader Computer and Technology sector's 23.9% rise. This surge reflects growing investor interest in the company's position within the rapidly evolving quantum computing landscape.



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Where Could QBTS Be in a Few Years?

QBTS management expects to deliver at least two quantum computing systems in 2026, up from its earlier expectation of one annual system sale. Beyond its established annealing business, D-Wave's acquisition of Quantum Circuits expands its presence into gate-model quantum computing, potentially broadening its long-term addressable market. The company is also seeing growing interest in emerging applications such as AI, optimization and blockchain.

At the industry level, increasing government support for quantum technologies, including recent federal initiatives aimed at strengthening domestic quantum computing capabilities, along with rising enterprise investment in next-generation computing infrastructure, could create a favorable demand environment for D-Wave's solutions in the coming years.

QBTS Remains Above Key Long-Term Trend Levels

QBTS remains above its 200-day moving average, indicating that the longer-term uptrend remains intact despite periods of volatility. More recently, the stock rebounded from its spring lows and moved back above its 50-day moving average, a sign that near-term momentum has improved. The stock's ability to maintain support above key long-term trend levels suggests that investors continue to view D-Wave as one of the more closely watched opportunities within the emerging quantum computing sector.

QBTS 50-and-200-Day SMA



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QBTS Trades at a Significant Premium to the Technology Sector



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QBTS currently trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 152.3x, compared with 6.7x for the broader Computer and Technology sector. The valuation premium is not only substantial in absolute terms but also stands near the upper end of the stock's historical range over the past five years.

Our Take

D-Wave’s record bookings, a larger backlog and supportive industry trends provide reasons for optimism. However, much of that potential is already reflected in the stock's premium valuation, which leaves less room for execution missteps. While investors view QBTS as a potential "NVIDIA of Quantum Computing," it is important to remember that NVIDIA's market leadership was built over many years through sustained innovation, ecosystem development and accelerating commercial adoption.

With QBTS trading near the upper end of its historical valuation range and carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), existing investors may consider maintaining positions while closely monitoring execution and revenue growth. Prospective investors may benefit from waiting for a more attractive entry point or additional evidence that D-Wave can convert its growing commercial momentum into sustained financial performance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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