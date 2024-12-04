Qantas Airways’ Strategic Buy-Back Impacts Securities

Qantas Airways Limited (AU:QAN) has released an update.

Qantas Airways Limited has announced the cessation of over 50 million ordinary fully paid securities as part of an on-market buy-back strategy, potentially impacting its share value and investor sentiment. This move highlights the airline’s efforts to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder returns.

